Jackson Hewitt | 11/12/26

It's November twelfth, or as Jackson Hewitt is calling it, November "TwELFth"! Santa's elves usually handle the toys, but two special visitors are kicking off a holiday mission focused on money. Meet Jack on a Stack and Tax Advance Annie, Jackson Hewitt's Tax Pro Elves, who are spreading the word about an Early Tax Refund Advance loan for eligible taxpayers. With shoppers planning to spend an average of more than $1,600 this holiday season, according to Deloitte survey findings, a little extra financial flexibility could come in handy. Eligible applicants can apply before their W-2 arrives by bringing their most recent paystub and a government-issued photo ID. Qualified applicants could receive a loan of up to $1,500, with approved funds typically available the same day on a prepaid card offered at Jackson Hewitt offices. Save your spot and make an appointment at Jackson Hewitt and let the Tax Pro Elves help make your holidays magical!

This segment is paid for by Jackson Hewitt