Intuit | 11/13/26

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, and now it's transforming how we manage our money, accounting and taxes. Financial technology company Intuit, the parent company of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma, is putting AI to work through its growing Intuit Intelligence platform. The technology combines AI, financial data and human expertise to automate everyday tasks, organize transactions, generate financial insights and help businesses make smarter decisions. For small businesses, that can mean streamlined bookkeeping, invoicing and cash flow management with less manual work. Joining the conversation is Peloton instructor, former CPA and small-business owner Matt Wilpers, who is teaming up with QuickBooks to share how the discipline of building healthy fitness habits can also apply to managing business finances. From AI-powered accounting tools to smarter tax preparation, Intuit is working to make complicated financial decisions easier and give individuals and business owners greater confidence managing their money.

This segment is paid for by Intuit