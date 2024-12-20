Interview with Richard Hanson - Generations Wealth Management | 12/20/24

Richard Hanson, President of Generations Wealth Management, emphasizes the importance of understanding market volatility as individuals near retirement.

As market fluctuations can have a significant impact on retirement savings, Hanson suggests long-term planning and strategic diversification as key to weathering economic storms. He also highlights the importance of keeping emotions in check, especially when markets are unpredictable, to avoid rash decisions that could harm financial stability.

Retirees need to adjust their investment strategies as they age, reducing exposure to high-risk assets and focusing on more stable, income-generating investments.

With expert guidance, individuals can make informed choices and adapt their portfolios to protect their wealth. Hanson stresses that staying proactive and regularly reviewing financial plans is essential for maintaining peace of mind throughout retirement.

This segment is paid for by Generations Wealth Management