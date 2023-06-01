Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Interstate Batteries | 6/1/23

Semper Fi and America’s Fund care for all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces by helping veterans deal with the unseen challenges of returning to civilian life. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 14:31:18-04

Semper Fi & America’s Fund work one-on-one with America’s wounded and critically ill heroes to provide ongoing support for as long as needs require. From education and training to adaptive vehicles, "The Fund" ensures that service members and military families have the resources they need during their recovery and throughout transition back to their communities.

To honor our wounded heroes, one racing team and their sponsor partnered with "The Fund" to raise awareness. Jason White has the story.

This segment is paid for by Interstate Batteries

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo