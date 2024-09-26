Innovative Women's Care | 9/26/24

September is recognized as Perimenopause Month, a time to raise awareness about the transitional phase leading up to menopause. Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, a women's health expert, explains that perimenopause is the period when the body gradually shifts toward menopause, typically starting in a woman’s 40s. Symptoms can include irregular periods, hot flashes, mood changes, and sleep disturbances.

To navigate this transition, Dr. Brathwaite suggests lifestyle adjustments, including diet and exercise, as well as medical treatments like hormone replacement therapy.

Hormone replacement can help manage symptoms, but it’s essential to choose the right type and dosage under professional guidance.

For more information, visit innovativewomenscare.com.