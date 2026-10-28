Innovative Women’s Care | 10/28/26

When it comes to breast cancer, early detection matters! Regular screening can help identify breast cancer before symptoms appear, giving patients more opportunities to explore treatment options.

Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, a board-certified OB/GYN and CEO of Innovative Women’s Care, joined certified nurse practitioner Leah Tapia to discuss who may be at greater risk, when women should begin routine mammograms and why screening recommendations can vary depending on personal and family medical history.

They also addressed racial disparities in breast cancer outcomes and explained why some patients may need additional imaging, such as breast ultrasounds or MRIs. Innovative Women’s Care emphasizes personalized, compassionate healthcare and preventive wellness, empowering women to take an active role in their health.

This segment is paid for by Innovative Women’s Care