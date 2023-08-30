Influencer Press | 8/30/23

Join us as we delve into the insights of Karen Gilhooly, Founder and managing partner of True North Collaboration, a seasoned leader known for steering organizations toward their true north. With a diverse career spanning Financial Services, Fintech, and more, Karen defies the notion that leadership is industry-bound. Through motivational storytelling and innovative thought leadership, she empowers global cross-functional teams, catalyzing transformative change, and unleashing untapped potential. Her impactful successes exemplify adept change management, process enhancement, and influential team leadership, fostering exceptional sales results and enriched customer journeys.

This segment is paid for by Influencer Press