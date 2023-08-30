Influencer Press | 8/30/23

Watch Now
Founder and managing partner of True North Collaboration Karen Gilhooly joins us to tell us how she steers organizations towards their true north. #PaidForContent
Join us as we delve into the insights of Karen Gilhooly, Founder and managing partner of True North Collaboration, a seasoned leader known for steering organizations toward their true north. With a diverse career spanning Financial Services, Fintech, and more, Karen defies the notion that leadership is industry-bound. Through motivational storytelling and innovative thought leadership, she empowers global cross-functional teams, catalyzing transformative change, and unleashing untapped potential. Her impactful successes exemplify adept change management, process enhancement, and influential team leadership, fostering exceptional sales results and enriched customer journeys.

