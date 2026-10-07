iHeartRadio Music Festival | 10/7/26

Las Vegas was glowing with star power as the iHeartRadio Music Festival brought some of the biggest names in music to town for one unforgettable weekend. Jessica hit the red carpet to catch up with the celebrities and artists arriving for the highly anticipated concert, getting the inside scoop on what they were most excited about before taking the stage.

From candid conversations to plenty of Vegas energy, Jessica got up close with the stars as they prepared for one of iHeartRadio’s biggest nights of the year. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the excitement surrounding the festival—and the personalities helping make it such a major music event in Las Vegas.