How to Weather the Tariff Storm: Tips for Consumers with John Matarese | 4/16/25

Scripps News reporter John Matarese joins Elliott to discuss the impact of the current tariff situation on consumers and which items to stock up on to prepare for the coming changes.
The ongoing tariff situation has many consumers wondering what to expect as prices rise. Scripps News reporterJohn Matarese breaks down the impact of tariffs and offers essential advice on what to stock up on now. 

From everyday goods to major purchases, Matarese explains which products are likely to see price increases and how savvy shoppers can stay ahead of the game. Stocking up on certain items before prices climb can save you money in the long run. Whether it’s groceries, electronics, or household essentials, knowing what’s coming can help you prepare for the future.

