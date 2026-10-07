Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas | 10/7/26

Elliott went full Bavarian at the valley's most popular spot to celebrate Oktoberfest! Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is kicking off its 22nd annual Oktoberfest celebration, transforming the authentic German beer hall into one of Las Vegas' liveliest fall destinations from September 11 through October 31. He got a taste of the festivities alongside Marketing & Office Manager Jessica Maass, with plenty of traditional Bavarian flavor along the way.

The celebration features imported Oktoberfestbier, traditional German fare, live music, contests, festive entertainment every day and special celebrity keg tappings throughout the celebration. Whether you're looking to raise a stein, dig into some German specialties or simply soak up the Oktoberfest atmosphere, Hofbräuhaus is bringing plenty of Bavarian tradition to Las Vegas all season long.

