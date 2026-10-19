Hex Appeal Magic Show | 10/19/26

Get ready for a little magic, a little mayhem and plenty of Halloween mischief! Hex Appeal returns to downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 20, for an evening of “Vile Vaudeville and Black Magic.”

Produced by Saint Anique in partnership with Nevermore Productions, this unique variety show features an all-female cast delivering spellbinding magic, jaw-dropping stunts, eerie curiosities and daring sideshow acts. Saint Anique and performer Destiny Wdave joined us to share what audiences can expect and demonstrate a few tricks of their own.

The show takes place at The Usual Place, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m. It’s a 21-and-over event with free parking. Use code HEX10OFF for 10% off tickets!

