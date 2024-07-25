Heather Pasternak | 7/25/24

Heather Pasternak brings her comedic talent to Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade with her "Late Night With Heather" residency, starting Thursday, July 25. Fans can catch her performances every other Thursday at 11:30 p.m., with dates scheduled throughout the summer and continuing through December. Upcoming show dates include July 25, August 8, August 22, September 5, and September 19.