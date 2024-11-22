Hattie Marie’s Texas BBQ | 11/22/24

Las Vegas has a new hotspot for barbecue and Cajun cuisine with the grand opening of Hattie Marie’s Texas BBQ, owned by Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon Marshall.

The restaurant celebrates the flavors of the South with classic dishes like mac & cheese and smoked brisket, alongside unique offerings such as massive dino ribs and crispy fried catfish.

General Manager AJ Gonzales ensures every bite reflects the heart and soul of Southern cooking.

Brandon Marshall, a proud Las Vegas native, brings his love for food and community to this exciting new venture.

Located in the heart of the city, Hattie Marie’s Texas BBQ combines the bold flavors of Texas barbecue with the rich traditions of Cajun cuisine.

From savory smoked meats to indulgent lobster tail, it’s a dining experience you won’t want to miss.