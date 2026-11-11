HACKED: Las Vegas | 11/11/26

What happens when you combine mind reading, cutting-edge technology, a little 1980s attitude and a humanoid robot? You get HACKED, a dystopian illusion and mentalism show taking over Forty Deuce inside Mandalay Bay. Mentalist and illusionist Keelan Leyser brings audiences into a futuristic world where reality and technology collide, joined by L.I.L.A., a live artificial intelligence with a distinctly retro personality, Navitron, the first humanoid robot featured in a Las Vegas Strip show, and K9, a robotic dog. Expect mind-bending illusions, audience interaction and surprises that blur the line between human intelligence and artificial intelligence. During their visit, Navitron even delivered a custom rap and dance dedicated to Morning Blend, while L.I.L.A. puts Elliott and Jessica’s minds to the test. This is definitely not your typical Vegas magic show!

