Habitat for Humanity |4/7/25

Get ready to hit the greens for a great cause! Angela Phillips, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, joined us to spotlight the 5th Annual Putt Fore Homes Golf Tournament happening Monday, April 14, 2025, at the exclusive Red Rock Country Club’s Mountain Course.

This annual event brings the community together for a fun-filled day of golf, all while raising funds to support affordable housing across Southern Nevada. Plus, Angela shares details on the Women Build event coming up on Saturday, April 26 — a powerful call to all build(hers) ready to roll up their sleeves and make a difference.