Gusto | 10/9/26

As small business owners look ahead to 2027, benefits planning is becoming an increasingly important part of managing the bottom line. Rising health insurance costs, employee retention concerns and a growing number of state retirement requirements can make decisions around health coverage and retirement benefits feel overwhelming. But there may be options that can help businesses control costs while still offering valuable benefits to their teams.

Leah Brite, Head of Benefits Marketing at Gusto, joined us to break down what small business owners should be reviewing this fall. She explains alternatives to traditional group health coverage, including HRAs and level-funded plans, why retirement benefits can help attract and retain employees, and what owners need to know about state-mandated retirement programs. She'll also discuss potential tax savings, including retirement plan startup credits of up to $15,000 for eligible businesses, and offer advice for owners who aren't sure where to begin.

This segment is paid for by Gusto