Great Vegas Festival of Beer | 4/3/24

Get ready to indulge in a day of beer, food, and fun at the Great Vegas Festival of Beer, returning for its 12th annual celebration in Downtown Las Vegas. From 2 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, beer lovers can explore an extensive lineup of craft brews, including favorites and new discoveries, all while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the festival.

For those looking for an exclusive experience, VIP Lounge tickets offer access to specialty beers, handcrafted cocktails, gourmet dishes, and a private birdseye view of the festivities from the GVFB snifter.

