Goodwill of Southern Nevada | 11/10/26

What happens when thrifted treasures get a creative second life? The UPcycle Thrifted Art Exhibit celebrates creativity, sustainability, and the possibilities of transforming pre-loved items into something extraordinary. Sponsored by Goodwill, the exhibit features unique artwork inspired by thrifted and repurposed materials, giving visitors a chance to explore one-of-a-kind pieces and get inspired by the art of upcycling. Bryan Stewart, Chief of Marketing and External Relations at Goodwill, joins artist and Creative Director Robin Slonina to share more about the exhibit and its mission. The event takes place Saturday, November 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Slonina ARTSpace, located at 9th and Fremont.

This segment is paid for by Goodwill of Southern Nevada