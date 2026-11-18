The holiday countdown is on, and finding the perfect gifts doesn't have to mean getting caught up in the seasonal shopping madness! Renowned toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner returns with another round of must-have toys and gift ideas for the season. This time, she's highlighting creative arts and activities, toys that inspire imaginative inventors, and exciting high-tech gadgets that combine fun with learning. A regular child lifestyle expert on QVC, Werner has appeared on major outlets including CBS Mornings, The View, Fox & Friends, CNN and Access Hollywood, sharing her expertise on the latest toy trends. Get ahead of the holiday rush with inspiration for every wish list!

This segment is paid for by Goliath, Jazwares, Sunny Days, Basic Fun