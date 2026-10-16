Glass Box | 10/16/26

San Diego’s Glass Box is expanding into Las Vegas, opening its first new location at The Bend in Southwest Las Vegas.

Owner and Executive Chef Ethan Yang, recently named Chef of the Year at the 2026 California Restaurant Association Gold Medallion Awards, brings his award-winning approach to Asian coastal-inspired cuisine, blending Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Taiwanese influences.

The menu features dishes like Wagyu Tataki, Bluefin Toro Uni Roll and Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup, alongside sushi, sashimi and omakase experiences. Guests can also enjoy an all-you-can-eat option, with lunch at $29 and dinner at $39, plus $10 for the premium option. Kids ages 3–16 dine for $20.

With its open-kitchen design and focus on transparency, Glass Box offers a fresh new dining experience for Southwest Las Vegas.

