Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada | 8/16/24

As students prepare for a new school year, the focus extends beyond academics—self-esteem is the key to a successful year.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, along with self-esteem expert Elissa LaFranconi, emphasize the importance of recognizing and addressing low self-esteem in young girls. Through their programs, they offer practical steps to help girls build confidence and resilience, ensuring they are equipped to face the challenges ahead.

This segment is paid for by Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

