Ghost Hunting | 10/30/26

Some stories are best told in the daylight. Others? They might be waiting for you after dark! Elliott teamed up once again with paranormal investigator Danielle Nicole of Vegas AfterLife for an epic investigation with exclusive access to Clark County Museum.

Armed with a deeper understanding of the past, thanks to Museum Administrator Amber Colbert, the team set out to explore the chilling histories and reported paranormal activity surrounding the infamous Beckley House and Goumond House.

With history as their guide and the unexplained lurking in the shadows, what happens when the lights go out and the investigation begins? Did they uncover something beyond explanation, or is there more to these historic homes than meets the eye? The doors are open, the spirits may be stirring, and the evidence is waiting. Are you ready to see what they saw?

