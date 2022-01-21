Watch
Get tips from our Auto Pros on the Morning Blend

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:44:34-05

Welcome to Auto Pros, a resource to help you find the answers you need from experts right here in Southern Nevada.

Watch the Morning Blend weekdays at 9 a.m. as they feature tips and tricks when it comes to driving and maintaining your vehicle here in the Valley.

If you have a question for our Auto Pros to answer, please email AutoPros@ktnv.com.

About Our Auto Pro, Christensen Automotive
Christensen Automotive knows that you rely on your vehicle every day and it is important to get it fixed quickly and right the first time. They believe that customer satisfaction is paramount and know that it has been their loyal customers that have allowed them to keep growing and remain in business for the past 17+ years. This is they have a 2-year, 24,000 guarantee on their work, doing what it takes to make it a seamless experience for their customers.

With 8 convenient locations across the Las Vegas Valley, find a Christensen Automotive location near you here.

