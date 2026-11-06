Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Morning Blend

Get Out and Ride |11/6/26

Spending time outdoors can benefit your physical and mental health. Safety expert and riding coach Andria Yu shared the benefits of off-road recreation and tips for enjoying the trails safely. #PaidForContent
Get Out and Ride: The Health Benefits of Off-Road Recreation
Posted
Add KTNV as a Google Preferred Source

Getting outside can be good for both body and mind, and off-road recreation is one way to unplug, stay active, and try something new.

Safety expert and certified riding coach Andria Yu joined us to discuss how riding dirt bikes, ATVs, and side-by-sides can help people learn new skills, take on challenges, and spend more time in nature.

She also shared important safety reminders, including wearing properly fitted protective gear, staying on designated trails, and getting the right training before heading out. 

This segment is paid for by the Motorcycle Industry Council, ATV Safety Institute, and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association

Report a typo