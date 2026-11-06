Get Out and Ride |11/6/26

Getting outside can be good for both body and mind, and off-road recreation is one way to unplug, stay active, and try something new.

Safety expert and certified riding coach Andria Yu joined us to discuss how riding dirt bikes, ATVs, and side-by-sides can help people learn new skills, take on challenges, and spend more time in nature.

She also shared important safety reminders, including wearing properly fitted protective gear, staying on designated trails, and getting the right training before heading out.

This segment is paid for by the Motorcycle Industry Council, ATV Safety Institute, and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association