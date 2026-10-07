George Oliphant | 10/7/26

Fall is the perfect time to tackle those home improvement projects and seasonal maintenance tasks before cooler weather arrives. George Oliphant, host of the Emmy-winning lifestyle series George to the Rescue, joins us with practical ideas for getting your home ready for the season, from fire prevention and safety to smart home technology and improving energy efficiency.

George also shares tips for indoor air filtration, preparing your heating system and making simple household upgrades that can make your home more comfortable and efficient. And for fans of George to the Rescue, now in its 16th season and once again Emmy-nominated, George talks about why helping deserving families transform their homes remains a cause close to his heart.

This segment is paid for by First Alert, 3M & Midea