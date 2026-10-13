George McReynolds With McReynolds & Company | 10/13/26

George McReynolds, CFP, founder of McReynolds & Company, has spent four decades helping people navigate wealth management, taxes and retirement planning.

After beginning his career in banking, he expanded into tax preparation and comprehensive financial planning, working with everyone from everyday taxpayers to business owners and high-net-worth families. He also developed a financial planning program for employees and retirees of a major pharmaceutical company, helping more than 1,000 people make informed decisions about retirement, taxes, stock compensation and benefits.

A bestselling author and international speaker, McReynolds has written or contributed to numerous books, including Prosperity by Design and Defuse the Tax Bomb. His latest work draws on decades of experience observing how successful families can lose significant wealth to unexpected tax consequences. McReynolds joined us to discuss how understanding the tax system, planning ahead and making informed financial decisions can help people protect their wealth over time.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC

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