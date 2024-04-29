Watch Now
George Maloof Police vs Fire Charity Football Game | 4/29/24

Don't miss out on a night of fun, camaraderie and giving back at the George Maloof Police vs Fire Charity Football Game.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 16:16:15-04

The George Maloof Police vs Fire Charity football game is happening on Saturday, May 11 at Bishop Gorman High School.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and general admission is free for all.

For an elevated experience, VIP tickets are available for $150, granting access to an open bar, delicious food, a swag bag and a prime view of the game from the balcony.

This special event is not just about football; it's about supporting our community. Proceeds from the VIP tickets go directly to benefit LEAF, the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation, and the Children's Heart Foundation.

