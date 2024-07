Singer, songwriter, and musician Franky Perez discusses hisupcoming show on July 12 with the All-Nighters at the Rocks Lounge showroom at Red Rock Resort. This performance is the kickoff of their seven-show "Hot Vegas Nights" residency, promising a series of music filled evenings through October. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music and entertainment starting at 9 PM.

