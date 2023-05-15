Frankie Valli | 5/15/23

Tickets are now on sale to see musical legend Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons coming to the Westgate Las Vegas on October 26 and 27. "Las Vegas Morning Blend" host JJ Snyder caught up with the iconic singer 89-year-old singer on stage at the International Theater. The "Legendary Hitmakers" have additional dates planned at the Westgate in 2024.
Posted at 11:03 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 14:03:50-04
