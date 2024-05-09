Watch Now
Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas |5/9/24

This year, the Hotel is introducing a poolside private dining option in an intimate cabana, available for up to 12 guests - including buffet access and unlimited mimosas or Bloody Mary's. #PaidForContent
The Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas is presenting the ultimate Mother's Day destination for locals and travelers alike.

On Sunday, May 12, Four Seasons' signature indoor-outdoor restaurant, Veranda, will host a Mother's Day brunch for guests to celebrate mom - complete with sumptous pastries by Chef Maruschka Ang who joined us to showcase some of her delicious creations.

The event will include everything from all-day experiences at The Spa and Nail Bar to poolside brunch in a private cabana or an overnight retreat in calming comfort.

