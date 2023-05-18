Folds of Honor Nevada | 5/18/23

The newly established Folds of Honor Nevada Chapter is hosting a golf tournament at Revere Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, and it's not too late to sign up as a participant! Folds of Honor has a mission to provide educational scholarships to families of our fallen and disabled service members.

The Folds of Honor Golf Classic is happening at Revere Golf Club on Saturday, May 27.

Christian Meza, Folds of Honor Nevada executive board member and scholarship recipient, joined us along with Andrew Binder, Folds of Honor Nevada executive board member, to discuss the purpose behind their organization, the event and everything else you need to know.

The golf tournament will feature breakfast, lunch, a live DJ, a raffle, auction and more!

After losing his father in 2016, Christian was granted a scholarship from Folds of Honor that allowed him to go to the University of Utah and graduate in just three years. Christian is on the Folds of Honor Speaker's Bureau and travels the country telling the story of his father and how he became part of the Folds of Honor family.

They will also have tournament at Reflection Bay on Sunday, November 5, called the Subtle Patriot Folds of Honor Golf Cups.

