Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas | 12/12/24

The 2024 Subaru Share The Love Event marks 17 years of giving back.

Subaru and its partners, including Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas, aim to raise nearly $320 million for local and national charities. Guests can support causes like ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation.

Body:Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas is proud to continue its tradition of supporting community causes through the 2024 Subaru Share The Love Event.

For 17 years, Subaru has brought together customers and retailers to raise funds for both local and national charities.

This year’s event aims to surpass a cumulative total of $320 million in donations to organizations like ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, and Meals on Wheels America.

Guests at Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas have the chance to contribute to these impactful efforts while driving away in a new Subaru.

Burton Hughes, General Manager of Findlay Subaru, invites the community to join in and make a difference.

The event not only supports national organizations but also highlights local charities that benefit from Subaru’s commitment to giving back.

This segment is paid for by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas