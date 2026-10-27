Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas | 10/27/26

Looking to add a little more love — and maybe some fur — to your family? Subaru of Las Vegas is hosting its annual Halloween Hounds Adoption Event as part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative!

Local rescues, including the Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive Village, PAWsitive Difference, LV K9 Crew, Paws Patrol LV and PAL, will bring adorable dogs and cats looking for their forever homes.

There’s plenty of Halloween fun for the whole family, too, with trunk-or-treating, a Halloween maze, raffles, giveaways and a lineup of food and drink vendors, including DonutNV, Latin Fusion Grill and Pups & Cups. Subaru Loves Pets also supports local animal welfare organizations through grants that help cover veterinary care and other adoption expenses.

Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes joined us to preview how the event brings the community together to help pets find loving homes.

This segment is paid for by Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas