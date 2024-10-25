Evergreen Action International | 10/25/24

On October 24, Evergreen Action celebrated the International Day of Climate Action, with Executive Director Lena Moffitt emphasizing the urgency for bold, equitable solutions.

Moffitt highlighted the importance of uniting global efforts to protect the environment while driving economic growth. Evergreen Action remains committed to advancing policies that secure a cleaner, safer future for all.

This international event serves as a reminder that tackling climate challenges requires collaboration from all sectors.

Evergreen Action's initiatives focus on creating sustainable policies that prioritize both community well-being and environmental stewardship.

As the climate movement grows, Moffitt urged communities to stay engaged and push for innovative solutions that align with economic prosperity.

This segment is paid for by Evergreen Action International