Ethel M Chocolates & Cactus Garden | 11/2/26

The holidays are lighting up Las Vegas once again, and Ethel M Chocolates is ready to make the season a little sweeter! Lisa Vannerson, Creative & PR Director for Ethel M Chocolates, joined us to share a look at the brand’s 2026 Holiday Collection and the return of a beloved local tradition: the 33rd Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights.

Opening Thursday, November 5, the annual celebration brings holiday magic to Ethel M’s iconic cactus garden, making it a seasonal stop for locals and visitors alike. From festive chocolate gifts to the glow of holiday lights, discover how Ethel M Chocolates is helping Las Vegas celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

