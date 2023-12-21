Electronic Payments Coalition| 12/21/23

The holiday season is in full swing, and as the excitement of travel surges, so do the costs!

But fret not, even in the eleventh hour, there are savvy ways to keep your holiday adventures budget-friendly and still have a blast. Richard Hunt, the Executive Chairman of the Electronic Payment Coalition is here to sprinkle some holiday magic on your travel plans and show you how to dash through the holiday season like a pro without emptying your wallet.

This segment is paid for by Electronic Payment Coalition



