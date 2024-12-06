Ed Von Tobel Middle School | 12/6/24

Ed Von Tobel Middle School is excited to introduce a new Vocal Performance program as part of its expanding Fine Arts department.

Directed by Lisa Screeton, the choir will make its performing debut at the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in February 2025.

This addition highlights the school's commitment to educating the whole child, as Principal Leonardo Amador champions both academic and artistic growth.

The choir joins a robust arts curriculum that already includes a successful Mariachi program and visual arts.

As Von Tobel continues to grow, a new school building will open in 2026, complete with a comprehensive Fine and Performing Arts program.

Students will also explore Drama classes this Spring and a musical production, fostering a well-rounded educational experience.