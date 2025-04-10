Easter with Sherri French | 4/10/25

Easter means family, fun, and festive hosting—and lifestyle expertSherri French has everything you need to make your celebration eggstra-special! For creative kids, Crayola offers candy-free fun like Light-Ups, Scribble Scrubbies, and mess-free Color Wonder sets featuring Bluey and Ariel.

Looking to spoil your teens? Tarte Cosmetics has must-have makeup picks like concealer sticks, juicy lip masks, and glam mini palettes. And for stress-free prep, Shipt’s same-day delivery brings Easter brunch and basket goodies right to your door with deals to save you time and money.

Finally, set the table in style with Pottery Barn’s charming Bunny-themed collection—think easy-to-clean tablecloths, cookie jars, and stoneware serveware. Follow @momhint on Instagram and TikTok for all the details!

This segment is paid for by