Early Warning | 10/22/24

As Halloween approaches, cybercriminals are ramping up their tricks, preying on unsuspecting consumers.

Denise Leonhard, General Manager of Zelle, emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant when making digital payments.

With more people shopping and gifting online, understanding how to spot scams is essential to protecting your money.

Leonhard recommends verifying recipient details before sending payments and avoiding unsolicited requests for personal information.

She also advises against clicking on suspicious links, especially from unknown sources.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a worry-free spooky season and keep your online transactions safe and secure.

This segment is paid for by Early Warning