Dress For Success | 10/27/26

Diamonds, fashion and fabulous prizes are coming together for a cause that helps women build brighter futures! Dress for Success Southern Nevada is gearing up for Diamond Dig 2026: The Masquerade, its annual fall fundraiser happening October 29.

Guests can look forward to interactive Dig Experiences, jewelry, fashion, prizes and plenty of surprises, all while supporting programs that help local women achieve economic independence. Board member Kassidy Krystek joined us to share more about the organization’s mission, including its career development resources and support for women working toward professional and personal success.

This year, Dress for Success Southern Nevada hopes to raise $180,000 through Diamond Dig to sustain and expand its services throughout the community. It’s a chance to have fun, find something fabulous and make a meaningful difference!

