Dr. David A. Hatch| 4/4/25

Dr. David A. Hatch is more than an author—he’s a voice for the unheard. Through books like The Will to Survive, Pieces: The Broken Lives of Many People, and No More Pain: Truth About Children Who Grew Up in Abusive Families, he sheds light on issues such as homelessness, domestic violence, and mental health struggles. His work extends beyond literature, having also produced Pieces: The Zaneta Hatch Story, a film amplifying these critical themes.

As the founder of Don't Suffer in Silence Ministry, Teens Speaking Out Radio Show, and Operation Hope Educational and Development Corporation, Dr. Hatch is committed to helping individuals overcome adversity. His mission as a spiritual leader and motivational speaker is to bring hope to those who feel lost.

Join us as we discuss his journey, his books, and his dedication to making a difference.

This segment is paid for by The Book Publishing Pros