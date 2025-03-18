Downtown Summerlin | 03/18/25

Lace up your roller skates and hit the rink at Downtown Summerlin’s exciting new outdoor, retro-inspired roller-skating rink, presented by The Summer Camp at Meadows School. This vibrant space combines the thrill of skating with old-school charm, complete with a music-filled atmosphere and an old-school photo booth for the perfect memories. Guests can also enjoy light snacks and refreshments from “Snackies” by Sterlings Mobile, making it the ideal spot to hang out with friends or family. Whether you’re a skating pro or just looking for some fun, the Roller Rink at Downtown Summerlin is THE place to be this season!

This segment is paid for by Downtown Summerlin