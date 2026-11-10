Don and Melinda Boyer | 11/10/26

The conversation around personal growth and the Law of Attraction is getting a new chapter. Producers Don and Melinda Boyer are revisiting their film, Beyond The Secret: The Awakening, with an expanded Director’s Cut designed to take its message even further. Originally released in 2020, the film featured influential voices including Bob Proctor, Denis Waitley, Marie Diamond and John Assaraf. This new version brings in award-winning filmmaker David T. Fagan and an expanded international cast, blending established thought leaders with new perspectives on success, mindset and human potential. With more than 12 million views for the original film on Amazon Prime Video, the Boyers are preparing to introduce this next evolution to audiences.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent International