The holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year, but they can also put serious pressure on the family budget. From travel and gifts to everyday bills and slower weeks for service workers, unexpected costs can leave Las Vegas families feeling the pinch. Chuck Brennan, Founder and CEO of Dollar Loan Center, joined us to discuss where families are feeling the biggest financial strain and how the company has helped working people for 28 years with a straightforward application process, quick decisions and clear terms.

Brennan also shared Dollar Loan Center's holiday offer for new customers: their first week interest-free. We learned more about how the company serves local communities and what customers should know when considering short-term financial options.

This segment is paid for by Dollar Loan Center