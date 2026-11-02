Diwali at Waldorf | 11/2/26

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a special two-day Diwali celebration at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas! The resort is partnering with Tamba and Dharma Indian Dry Gin for festivities at Hard Shake on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7.

Friday brings an intimate evening hosted by Dharma Gin co-founders Emily Shah and Mena Massoud, featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, live music, and a chance to meet the founders. On Saturday, guests can enjoy à la carte selections from Tamba, along with a complimentary Dharma Indian Dry Gin tasting, light bites, and specialty cocktails.

Both evenings will feature festive décor and views of the Las Vegas Strip.

