Disney Store | 11/6/26

The holiday toy shopping season is underway, and Disney gave us a first look at what’s new for 2026! Broadcasting live from Disney Store Times Square on November 5, lifestyle expert and TV host Christine Pullara showcased the latest toys and upcoming holiday releases.

From talking action figures and remote-controlled trains to interactive favorites and seasonal collectibles, there were gift ideas for kids, teens, and even the Disney adults on your list. Christine demonstrated some of the toys firsthand and explored options for imaginative play, collecting, and creating new family traditions.

With Black Friday approaching, this is a fun opportunity to get inspired and see what’s arriving on shelves before the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

This segment is paid for by Disney