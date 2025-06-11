Disney Cruise Line| 6/11/25

With AAA projecting 19 million Americans cruising this summer, it's clear the ocean is calling. Travel expert Jeannette Ceja says more families are seeking all-in-one vacations that offer fun for everyone—from toddlers to grandparents. That’s where cruises come in.

Speaking from the Disney Wish in the Bahamas, Ceja highlights how Disney Cruise Line is perfect for multigenerational travel. With four ships sailing out of Florida and offering immersive experiences, dining, and entertainment, it’s no wonder families are all aboard. Whether it’s a first cruise or a family tradition, Disney’s ships offer something magical at every turn. Ready to set sail? Visit disneycruise.com for more info.

This segment was paid for by Disney Cruise Line