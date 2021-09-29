Disney Channel | "The Ghost and Molly McGee" | 9/29/21

Las Vegas native Dana Snyder stars as Scratch, a grumpy ghost, in the upcoming animated buddy-comedy "The Ghost and Molly McGee," premiering Oct. 1 on Disney Channel. The series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and Scratch, a grumpy ghost, whose job is to spread misery.
Las Vegas Native Dana Snyder Stars As A Grumpy Ghost
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 15:59:18-04
Las Vegas native Dana Snyder stars as Scratch, a grumpy ghost, in the upcoming animated buddy-comedy "The Ghost and Molly McGee," premiering Oct. 1 on Disney Channel. The series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and Scratch, a grumpy ghost, whose job is to spread misery.
