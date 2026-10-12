Dimopoulos Injury Law |10/12/26

Dimopoulos Law is bringing back its annual $100K Charity Giveaway, putting $100,000 toward three Nevada nonprofits — and letting the public decide how the money is divided. This year’s participating charities are Make-A-Wish Nevada, GiGi’s Playhouse Las Vegas and The Shade Tree. Every organization is guaranteed at least $20,000, with first place receiving $50,000, second getting $30,000 and third taking $20,000.

Voting opens September 21, and eligible U.S. residents 18 and older can vote once per day through October 31. And it’s more than a check: Dimopoulos Law is also funding advertising and promotional campaigns for all three charities at no cost to them, helping connect their work with more donors, volunteers and families who need their services. Final results are expected December 1.

This segment is paid for by Dimopoulos Injury Law