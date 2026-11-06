DesignerCon | 11/6/26

If you love unique art, pop culture, collectibles, and toys you won't find just anywhere, this is your convention! Elliott headed to 3DRetro, the Las Vegas store run by the team behind DesignerCon, to check out some of the amazing artwork and collectibles ahead of the convention's return to Las Vegas.

DesignerCon celebrates its 21st year and third year in Las Vegas, taking over The Expo at World Market Center November 13–15. Founder and CEO Ben Goretsky gives us a preview of what to expect, with more than 700 vendors and 350 artists bringing together independent creators and major global brands.

First-timers can get tips for making the most of the weekend, and high school and college students can even score free admission on Sunday!

This segment is paid for by DesignerCon